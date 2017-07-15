Mexicans get back at Blu Girls

The Philippine Blu Girls absorbed back-to-back losses, including one at the hands of vengeful Mexico side yesterday in the Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey, British Columbia.

The Blu Girls gave up five runs each in the fourth and sixth innings and fell 14-6 to a Mexican team.



The Mexican batters are the same squad they beat twice in the recent World Cup of Softball in Oklahoma City.

Hours later, the national softbelles squandered a 7-6 lead before dropping a 13-12 decision to Venezuela in eight innings.

Both losses put the Blu Girls back in the drawing board after a stirring start in the competition that saw them produce big wins over host Canada, Pakistan (via walkover) and Taiwan. They will face Puerto Rico today, hoping to regain their form before the championship round.

Another victory against the Mexicans loomed after the Blu Girls erased a 4-0 deficit by scoring five runs in the third inning, sparked by a home run by Dani Gilmore.

However, Brigitte Deann Del Ponte smashed a three-run homer to complete a five-run fourth to give Mexico a 9-5 lead, setting the stage for the rout.

