‘Eat, Bulaga!’ celebrates 38 years of fun and laughter

LONGEST running noontime variety program “Eat, Bulaga!” marks another milestone this July as it celebrates its 38th year.

Since the program started almost four decades ago, it has lived up to its promise of providing “isang libo’t isang tuwa” to millions of Filipinos through its fun games, jokes and song and dance numbers.



The show has also become a staple in everyone’s lunchtime habit.

“‘Eat, Bulaga!’ is simply the extension of our homes,” said Joey de Leon, one of the pillars of the program alongside Tito and Vic Sotto.

The formidable trio was initially tapped by Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE) boss Antonio Tuviera in 1979 to headline a new program aimed to rival “Student Canteen,” the number one show during that time.

With their knack for comedy, the three turned the tide. “Eat, Bulaga!” eventually dominated the local noontime slot.

Over the years, “Eat, Bulaga!” introduced over 300 segments that reached out to people of all ages. Among the most popular ones are “Little Miss Philippines,” “That’s My Boy,” “Super Sireyna,” “Laban O Bawi,” “Taktak Mo o Takbo,” “Pinoy Henyo,” “Juan for All, All for Juan,” and “Kalyeserye.”

“It was nice to see the segments grow from their humble beginnings to where it is now. It’s such an experience being a part of that helping hand, that is ‘Eat Bulaga!’ but without losing the fun,” said Ryan Agoncillo.

Vic said they try to make everyone feel like they belong.

“We make sure that they feel comfortable, we make them feel that this is a family and this is not just work. I think that’s one recipe on the success of the show.”

Alden and Maine, dubbed together as AlDub, said they owe much of their success to the program.

“Sabi nga ni Tito Sen, ‘It’s a public service show in the guise of entertainment,” said Alden.

This July, expect a fun-filled anniversary month as “Eat, Bulaga!” introduces new and exciting segment featuring beautiful Filipinas and the must-see travel destinations in the country.

Viewers will also be treated to a special second anniversary celebration of AlDub and the anticipated return of “Kalyeserye”.

The month-long celebration of “Eat, Bulaga!” airs at noon from Mondays to Saturdays on GMA-7.

