THANKS – Received this card of thanks from the widow of director Gil Portes, Telly, and sons Carlo and Justin. The Portes family is based in New York, where Telly is a math professor at Monroe College and Carlo and Justin work in investment firms.

“It was a precious gift to personally receive your sympathy on the difficult and very sad days of our lives.

“Gil may be gone but the memories of the many ways you helped and supported him throughout his career will live on in our hearts.

“Thank you ever so much.”

Telly requests this columnist to extend the gratitude of the Portes family to all those who condoled with them in various ways. She would like to send a personal TY note to them, but they did not write their address on the memorial guest list.

WORDS TO LIVE BY – All these years, dear friend Shirley Kuan texts daily inspirational and spiritual messages.

Am printing two of those messages – words to live by.

Life is short, live it.

Love is rare, grab it.

Anger is bad, let go of it.

Memories are sweet, cherish them.

Here’s another:

The first to apologize is the bravest.

The first to forgive is the strongest.

The first to forget is the happiest.

