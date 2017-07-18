One of a kind

‘ONE OF’ – The list of Yes! Magazine’s 100 Most Beautiful Stars 2017 is out. Seven of those on the Yes! List may well be called “One of a Kind.” They were the only ones named in seven categories.

Let’s get to know those one-of-a-kind stars.



IDOL – Tirso Cruz III, at 65 still going strong. From Nora Aunor’s “consort” in the ‘70s, Pip became an award-winning actor. A good family man and friend to all, he is truly an IDOL.

TV KING – Starting as an indie actor, Coco Martin turns undisputed TV KING, thanks to “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which has been dominating the ratings for the last two years.

Coco is directing his first film for the December Metro Manila Film Festival, “Ang Panday,” originated by his idol, the one and only Fernando Poe Jr.

UNBREAKABLE – Yes indeed, Kris Aquino is UNBREAKABLE. Her staying power, ability to hog the limelight is remarkable.

She is said to be in the cast of the Hollywood picture “Crazy Rich Asians.”

COMIC GENIUS – Michael V. is one of the brains behind the long-running gag show “Bubble Gang.” He also topbills the sitcom “Pepito Manaloto.” When not busy writing and dishing out jokes, Michael V. writes songs and paints.

QUEEN MOTHER – Karla Estrada the mother of matinee idol Daniel Padilla, earning her the title QUEEN MOTHER. She’s loathe to accept the “title,” but it stuck. But then Daniel is the reigning Teen King, justifying the QUEEN MOTHER tag.

IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN – That’s Vice Ganda who changed the landscape of talk shows. Unconventional, irreverent, at times haughty, but a consistent top drawer whether on TV, movie, or even concert. He told Yes! he wants to be remembered by his fans as, “Simply as a person who makes them smile during the times they find it hard to do so.”

MUSIC HERO – Prime mover of OPM (Original Pilipino Music). His own music transcends genre, demography, generation, platform. Ogie Alcasid is an authentic MUSIC HERO. And what a kind, generous, and compassionate person.

