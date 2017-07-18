UE gains share of Dickies Cup lead

Games Saturday

(Buddhacare gym, Q.C.)

9 a.m. – La Salle vs Adamson

10:45 a.m. – UE vs NU

12:30 p.m. – CEU vs Ateneo

University of the East streaked to its fourth straight win while University of the Philippines stunned La Salle for its first win in the PCABL Dickies Cup held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.



Drawing 20 points each from LJ Sto. Domingo and Eunice Chan, the UE Lady Warriors outlasted Ateneo Lady Eagles, 59-54, to tie idle National University for the lead in the annual preseason tournament.

The UP Lady Maroons, on the other hand, went to Noella Cruz and Iriss Isip at crunch time to pull off a 65-63 win over the Lady Archers and snap a four-game losing run.

Cruz led UP with 16 points and five boards while Isip contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Meantime, Centro Escolar University downed Adamson, 80-72, to keep its playoff bid in the tournament also backed by Smart Communications, Powerhouse and CW Home Depot.

CEU’s win was its second in four games while handing Adamson its fourth loss in five games.

The Lady Warriors used a rip-roaring start, taking a 24-8 lead before holding off their rivals’ late surge to prevail.

