P1M tulong para sa Pinoy singers

By: Chito A. Chavez

Inaprubahan ng Quezon City Council ang isang resolusyon na nagbibigay ng awtoridad kay Mayor Herbert Bautista na maglabas ng P1-million financial assistance sa Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mangaawit (OPM).



Sa City Resolution 7081-2017 na inakda nina Councilors Franz S. Pumaren, Godofredo T. Liban II, and Alexis R. Herrera ay suportado ng Section 23 ng Local Government of 1991 na nagsasabi na “Local chief executives may, upon authority of the Sanggunian, negotiate and secure financial grants of donations in kind, in support of the basic services of facilities enumerated under Section 17 hereof, from local and foreign assistance agencies without necessity of securing clearance or approval therefore from any department, agency, or office of the national government or from any higher local government unit.”

Gagamitin ang R1 million financial assistance para sa promotional partnership ng OPM programs at operational costs mula January 2017 hanggang December 2017.

