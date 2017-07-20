Uber, Grab to appeal service ban

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Hannah L. Torregoza

Uber and Grab Philippines will file a motion for reconsideration asking the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to suspend its moratorium against transport network companies (TNCs) operating without any permits.

Sen. Grace Poe said both camps agreed on this when they discussed the service ban issue during a closed-door meeting with the Senate committee on public services.



“During our meeting, the parties were able to agree that one, they will continue with the TWGs (technical working group) next week, in order to find a win-win solution for both government and the TNCs,” Poe told reporters after the meeting.

Poe, chair of the public services panel, said Grab and Uber have also agreed to share their data with the LTFRB so that the LTFRB, in crafting guidelines, will consider the actual number of TNVS on the road and not just the number of TNVS that have been accredited.

But the LTFRB will push through with executing their memorandum circular which will start on July 26, 2017.

“Although the LTFRB will push through with executing their memorandum circular, they will allow the TNCs to file their motion for reconsideration and pending the resolution of the latter, will allow existing ‘colorum’ TNVS to continue providing service,” Poe said.

At the same time, Poe appealed to the public to allow the LTFRB to do its mandate.

“Let us allow the LTFRB to do its job. They have to regulate common carriers to ensure accountability and to prevent the ‘dynamic pricing scheme’ of TNVS from overcharging passengers during peak hours,” Poe said.

“On the other hand, government must be forward-looking. Ride-hailing services is now a necessity because these provide the comfort and reliability that many of our people look for in public transportation,” she said.

Consequently, Poe also filed Senate Bill No. 1501 or the Transportation Network Services Act, which will institutionalize and regulate ride-hailing services.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, vice chair of the committee, who earlier called for the meeting said he was glad that both parties were able to thresh out their issues against each other.

Both the LTFRB and TNCs have agreed to participate in future hearings when called.

Related

comments