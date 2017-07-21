Kaya-Makati drubs Ilocos United

- Home
Kaya-Makati leaned on a hat trick by Jordan Mintah to clobber Ilocos United, 5-2, Wednesday to gain a share of the lead in the Philippines Football League at the University of Makati Field.
The striker from Ghana delivered the opener inside 10 minutes before adding two more in the 34th and 86th to shove Kaya in a tie for the top spot with Meralco-Manila at 23 points apiece.
Robert Lopez Mendy and Eric Giganto also found the back of the net for Kaya in the 58th and 69th for Kaya, which won its fourth straight match after going winless in three consecutive games.
Ilocos still holds the league’s worst record with just three points in 11 games.
Meanwhile, Jhan-Jhan Melliza scored two goals as Kaya-Makati finally barged into the win column by beating skidding JPV-Marikina, 2-0, at the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna.
Melliza scored his first goal 16 minutes after the opening whistle before completing a brace past the hour mark, giving Stallion its first win after four draws and seven losses in the first 11 games.
The victory put Stallion in sixth place with seven points while handing JPV its third straight defeat.
JPV, which several weeks earlier had held the lead in the eight-team competition, remained in fifth place with 18 points, five off Kaya and Meralco.