Perlas keeps playoff bid alive in PVL

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Sta. Elena vs Megabuilders

1 p.m. – Cignal vs Air Force

4 p.m. – BaliPure vs Perlas-BanKo

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Pocari Sweat

Perlas-BanKo survived University of the Philippines’ strong start and pulled off a 30-28, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 victory Wednesday night to keep their flickering playoff bid in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Perlas Spikers outhustled the Lady Maroons in the opening set, wavered in the second set before regaining their form to clinch their second win in five outings.

Former Ateneo standout Ella De Jesus and former UP spiker Nicole Tiamzon stepped up for Perlas with 15 points each while conspiring for 27 of the team’s 55 kills.

Kathy Bersola, another former UP mainstay, also shone for the Perlas Spikers with 14 points highlighted by five blocks, even as veteran Sue Roces contributed 13 points.

Perlas also leaned on setter Jem Ferrer, who outplayed UP setter Rose Cailing by posting more excellent sets, 59-28.

Ferrer, a former Ateneo player, provided variety of plays for Perlas that tormented the Lady Maroons.

Diana Carlos sizzled with 24 points including 22 hits for UP, which failed to sustain its momentum entering the third set.

Isa Molde and Genn Layug chipped in 18 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Maroons, who absorbed their fourth defeat in five games.

