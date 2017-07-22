Jong to call shots in KL

TAIPEI – Multi-titled coach Jong Uichico will call the shots for Gilas squad when the Nationals see action in next month’s SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



This was announced yesterday by Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes since the biennial regional meet runs in conflict with the FIBA Asia Cup in Lebanon.

The Asia Cup to be held in Beirut is set on Aug. 8-20 while the SEA Games competition will be from Aug. 20 to 26.

Reyes said that whatever happens in the Asia Cup, he will definitely travel to KL to join the national team.

