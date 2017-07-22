List contents of balikbayan boxes, BoC tells OFWs

By: Betheena Kae Unite

For fear that smugglers might take advantage of balikbayan boxes to smuggle contraband into the country, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) is encouraging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to itemize the contents of their package.

“Let us make sure that these smugglers do not use our OFWs and their balikbayan boxes to smuggle contrabands into the country,” Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon told reporters Friday.



Faeldon cited the seized balikbayan box that contain high-powered firearm from the USA recently.

The official also clarified that itemizing the contents of a balikbayan package will not cause delay on its sending and release.

Faeldon said listing down the contents of a balikbayan box will not even take an hour to cause delay, contrary to claims of some sectors.

“Paano siya madedelay? It will not take you an hour to write the items inside the balikbayan boxes,” Faedon said.

He further said that the OFW will just have to list down the items inside the balikbayan package and will later give it to the consolidator. The consolidator will then submit the list to the BoC.

Faeldon also said the balikbayan boxes will be opened to confirm the contents listed by the OFW.

