645 MMDA traffic enforcers for SONA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Martin A. Sadongdong< The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is deploying 645 traffic enforcers to manage traffic in President Duterte’s second State-of-the-Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City tomorrow.

Roy Taguinod, director of MMDA Traffic Enforcement and Operations, said included in their team are sub-groups assigned for road emergency, rescue, towing, and street sweeping before, during, and after the event.

“Una kami sa pwesto at huli din kami aalis sa SONA because we are expecting na mag-traffic, after the SONA kasi mag-uunahan ang mga motorista pauwi sa gabing iyon,” Taguinod said.

Taguinod said that they will place plastic barriers at 12 a.m. today to guide the motorists on their way as traffic has been rerouted.

Related

comments