AWOL cop arrested in buy-bust operation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

A policeman who went absent without leave and his three companions were collared in a drug sting Friday in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District identified the suspects as PO2 Joselito Piñon, 35; Pablito Asorez, 38; Michael San Agustin, 38; and Alvin Apolinar, 36.



QCPD director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar said the QCPD Station 2 conducted an operation against Piñon on Aramismis St., Barangay Veterans Village at around 9:30 p.m. after they confirmed the suspect’s illegal drug activities.

Piñon sold suspected shabu to a police poseur-buyer worth P500. He then told the poseur-buyer to wait for his friends whom he said will bring more “good stuff.”

Asorez, San Agustin, and Apolinar arrived onboard their motorcycles and sold suspected shabu worth another P500.

Police pounced on the suspects who yielded 10 sachets of suspected shabu.

Piñon, formerly assigned at the QCPD Station 4, was relieved February last year after he went AWOL. Eleazar said Piñon has not been reporting for duty since 2015 and faces five administrative charges.

QCPD Station 2 commander Supt. Igmedio Bernaldez said they have been monitoring the illegal drug activities of Piñon.

Piñon, a resident of Caloocan City and also known as alias “Tata Nonoy,” had been distributing drugs in Veterans Village and nearby barangays, Bernaldez said.

Piñon was also tagged as the supplier of illegal drugs by arrested drug suspects, Bernaldez said.

Eleazar said they will file drug charges against the suspects and another administrative charge for Piñon, who will be held in Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

Related

comments