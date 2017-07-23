  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Beauty queens at 2017 Manila Bay clean-up run

    From left to right: Ms. Philippines Fire 2017 Nellza Bautista, Ms. Philippines Air 2017 Kim De Guzman, Ms. Philippines Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco, Ms. Philippines Water 2017 Jessica Marasigan, and Ms. Philippines Ecotourism 2017 Vanessa Mae Castillo blow a kiss for a photo during the Miss Earth Philippines 2017 Coronation night at the MOA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2017. (MB/Earl Balce)

    THE newly crowned Miss Philippines-Earth winners and Aliwan Fiesta queens from the last four years have all signed up for various races in this year’s Manila Bay Clean-Up Run, to be held on Sunday, July 23.

    Karen Ibasco and her court – Kim de Guzman, Jessica Marasigan, Nellza Bautista, and Vanessa Mae Castillo – will join festival queens Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Stephanie Joy Abellanida, Cynthia Thomalla, and Marla Alforque in helping Manila Broadcasting Company raise greater awareness of the urgency to clean the country’s waterways.

    In turn, the Go Girls and deejay Tanya Chinita of 101.1 Yes FM topbill the mini concert capping the funrun, which will help generate funds for Land Bank’s clean-up drive to save Manila Bay.

