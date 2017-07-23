Beauty queens at 2017 Manila Bay clean-up run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE newly crowned Miss Philippines-Earth winners and Aliwan Fiesta queens from the last four years have all signed up for various races in this year’s Manila Bay Clean-Up Run, to be held on Sunday, July 23.



Karen Ibasco and her court – Kim de Guzman, Jessica Marasigan, Nellza Bautista, and Vanessa Mae Castillo – will join festival queens Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Stephanie Joy Abellanida, Cynthia Thomalla, and Marla Alforque in helping Manila Broadcasting Company raise greater awareness of the urgency to clean the country’s waterways.

In turn, the Go Girls and deejay Tanya Chinita of 101.1 Yes FM topbill the mini concert capping the funrun, which will help generate funds for Land Bank’s clean-up drive to save Manila Bay.

Related

comments