MFC booters shine in JSSL

The Makati Football Club toughened up for the Gothia World Youth Cup by competing against foreign rivals in various age-group divisions in the JSSL International Soccer 7’s tournament in Padang, Singapore recently.



The C2 Cool and Clean-sponsored soccer club fielded in 80 players in the boys’ 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 age categories, who slugged it out with their counterparts from Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Portugal, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and United Kingdom.

The MFC kids, including Kenjie Rance, Carl Vivash, Joaquin Collo, Inigo Castro, Alfonso Gonzalez, Josh Merino, Andrei Gonzalez, Dominic Tom and Agiel Rojo, impressed the opposition with their skills and guts throughout the three-day tournament.

