Must-see races

By: Johnny Decena

Another must-see races ang di palalampasin nang bayang karerista tomorrow at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.



The event is headlined by the staging of the P500,000 MARHO’ Breeder’s Championship Invitational Cup and the P500,000 ‘’Road To Breeder’s Championship.’’ Suportado pa ang mga ito ng 10 well-balanced races.

May 4 entries ang Breeder’ Championship namely Bong Lapus’ Premo Jewel N.G. Cruz’s Bite My Dust, JAC Dischaves’ Adios Reality and EB Dimacuhas’ Blue Berry.

Ang Marho Road to Breeder’s Championshop ay paglalabanan nina Subterranean River ni WT Tan, Son Also Rises ng BC Abalos Jr., Hot And Spicy ni GR Raquidan couple entry Kanlaon/Pinagtipunan ni BA Abalos III at Manalig ka ni HS Esquerra.

So there, see you guys at our favorite Samson’s Billiard or Obet Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB… Good Luck!!

