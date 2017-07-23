Tagaytay tops Class B, keeps WGAP lead

Tagaytay Highlands drew 40-plus points from three players to stay two points ahead over new pursuer Villamor in Class B after four legs of the WGAP Circuit at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmariñas, Cavite recently.

Host Orchard flashed its familiarity with the Palmer layout and ruled Class A while Canlubang took the Class C crown even as Villamor produced the most points halfway through eight-stage circuit organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.



The Villamor ladies posted three podium finishes, including a pair of runner-up efforts in Classes B and C while ending up third in Class A for a five-point output that netted them 15 overall points, just behind Tagaytay’s 17-point total.

Meanwhile, Forest Hills dropped to third in the overall championship with 12 points while Sta. Elena hiked its output to eight heading to the fifth leg at Forest Hills on July 31.

The Highlanders banked on Rosario Dimson’s 43 Stableford points and Maline Flores and Marissa Vergara’s identical 41 points while Misha Jang added 36 points for Tagaytay’s 161 total and a nine-point victory over Villamor in Class B.

Melissa Gozum paced Villamor with 41 points while Gloria de Villa, Mae Dolonius and Marie Guererro backed her up with 38, 37 and 36 points, respectively, for a 152, nipping Sta. Elena and Camp Aguinaldo in the countback for runner-up honors.

Josephine Barredo and Therese-Leanne Zuniega carded 43 and 41 points, respectively, while Alex Etter and Amelia Dy shot 36 points apiece as Orchard pooled a 156 and beat Alabang by five in Class A.

