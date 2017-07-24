Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ conquers weekend with $50.5 million, ‘Valerian’ flops

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
By: Reuters
LOS ANGELES – “Dunkirk” and “Girls Trip” are opening above expectations at the domestic box office, while “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” looks like a huge flop.
But let’s start with the good. Christopher Nolan’s World War II film from Warner Bros. is flying past earlier projections to a $50.5 million opening weekend from 3,720 locations.
$11.7 million of that total came from Imax screens alone – that’s 23% of the total market share from 402 locations.
That $50.5 million number is a good one considering it is expected to have a large multiple, and continue to play well through August.
The movie’s production budget was reportedly just under $100 million, although earlier reports speculated that it was much higher.