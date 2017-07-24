DJ awareness event held

The International DJ Association Philippines held an awareness event called “Open Skratch Day” recently.

The event, in partnership with HIPP Studios Inc., gathered scratch DJs all over Metro Manila and played sonic sounds created through a turntable as a musical instrument.



A plane ticket was awarded to DJ Jan “The Mad Tweaker” during the event that will enable him to compete in the 2017 IDA World Finals in Poland in December.

