Manila handa na sa SONA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Jaimie Rose R. Aberia

Handa na ang security measures ng lungsod ng Maynila para sa rallies na isasagawa ng militant groups para sa State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni President Duterte ngayong araw.

Inaasahan na ang magaganap na pocket protests sa Mendiola, Liwasang Bonifacio, Chino Roces Bridge, at Welcome Rotonda bago sila tumulak sa Quezon City.



“These are their areas of convergence where they will congregate before marching towards Batasan, so we are preparing for that. We expect these movements will cause some traffic and security problems,” pahayag ni Manila Police District Director (MPD) Joel Coronel.

Patuloy din ang intelligence operations at pagmonitor sa mga threat groups sa Manila bilang suporta sa security plan na ipapatupad ng NCRPO, sabi ni Coronel.

Samantala, hinimok ni Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada ang mga Pilipino na patuloy na suportahan ang Pangulo lalo pa’t nakikipaglaban pa rin ang puwersa ng gobyerno sa mga rebelde sa Marawi City.

“We have to be one. Let’s support the President and all his policies. As president of the republic, we must support him all the way,” sabi ni Estrada. “Let’s leave it up to him.”

Related

comments