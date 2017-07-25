Justin Bieber cancels world tour in US, Asia

SORRY, guys! There will never be a Justin Bieber and Kim Chiu meeting this year after the international pop star cancelled the final leg of his world tour in the US and Asia, including the Philippines.

Bieber’s representatives issued a statement on the cancellation of the 14 tour dates. The full statement read:



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

Bieber, 23, was supposed to stage his second concert in Manila at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan in September.

But what made the netizens excited was the supposed meeting of Bieber and Chiu during the “Purpose” Philippine tour.

Earlier this month, Bieber shout out on Instagram that he would like to meet the Kapamilya actress. “Chinita, I will see you in the Philippines.”

The “Sorry” hitmaker did not say why he cancelled the world tour. Aside from the Philippines, Bieber was scheduled to perform in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

TMZ, an American entertainment website, reported that Bieber was “just over it.”

Recently, his critically-acclaimed album “Purpose” was nominated for Album of the year and Best pop vocal album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Other hits in his best-selling CD were “What Do You Mean,” “Love Yourself,” and “Where Are You Now.”

The Canadian superstar also ruled the charts with “Let Me Love You,” and “Cold Water.”

The song “Despacito,” which he shares with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, has been on the top of the US charts for 11 weeks now.

