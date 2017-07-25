No Pinoy involved in P6.5-B illegal drug shipment – BoC

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Betheena Kae Unite

No Filipino was involved in the shipment of seized P6.5 billion illegal drugs in Valenzuela City in May, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) bared yesterday.

An investigation conducted by Chinese investigators showed that no Filipino had conspired in the shipment of the second largest drug haul ever recorded in the Philippines, Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) Director Neil Estrella said.



Estrella said a delegation from the Philippines participated in the joint case conference in China last July 10 to 14 to present the result of the investigation.

“Walang sino mang Pilipino ang na-monitor nila na involve dito sa shipment,” Estrella said.

The CIIS chief also revealed that the shipment was a “one-time” shipment carried out by an alleged “newly-established syndicate.”

“Bago lang ang sindikato sa likod nito at unang subok nila ito ng pag-i-smuggle ng drugs sa Pilipinas,” Estrella said.

During the joint case conference, the Chinese counterparts also lauded the bureau for its fast action on the case.

The 605 kilos of shabu was seized during a raid on two warehouses in Valenzuela City which stemmed from a tip made by the China Customs.

Deputy Commissioner Gerardo Gambala explained that on the day the shipment arrived in the country, the shipment was randomly selected to pass through the green lane.

Gerardo said cargoes that are not randomly selected to pass through the yellow and red lane, where further inspection is conducted, go to the green lane.

He said about 15-20 percent of the cargoes are being randomly selected to pass through the green lane and there’s no chance that a cargo of the same company will be selected to pass through the same lane in the next days.

Related

comments