Pocari secures semis playoff in PVL

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Sta. Elena vs Gamboa Coffee

1 p.m. – Café Lupe vs Army

4 p.m. – BaliPure vs Adamson

6:30 p.m. – Pocari Sweat vs Air Force

Reigning titlist Pocari Sweat bounced back from a stinging loss the last time by humbling Adamson University, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19, Sunday night to likewise gain a semis playoff in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Warriors exposed the Lady Falcons’ weak net defense with the power-hitting Myla Pablo and Kai Nepomuceno firing 17 and 14 points, respectively, including combined 24 hits.

Nepomuceno also highlighted her performance with two blocks and two aces.

Pocari came into the game determined to make amends following a four-set loss to Creamline last week.

The Lady Warriors improved to 4-1, tying Hair Fairy Air Force at second place.

Jeanette Panaga, Elaine Kasilag, and Desiree Dadang also stepped up for Pocari with combined 18 points, with Panaga also firing three aces.

Adamson dropped to its fourth loss against a lone win with Jema Galanza managing only 11 points.

Meanwhile, Perlas-BanKo’s Kathy Bersola won the Philips Gold-PVL Press Corps Player of the Week after leading the Perlas Spikers with 14 points highlighted by five blocks in the team’s 30-28, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 victory over University of the Philippines last Wednesday.

The middle blocker also followed it up with a career-high 24 points in their 24-26, 13-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-11 thriller over BaliPure.

The two wins put Perlas-BanKo back on track of its title bid with a 3-3 win-loss record.

