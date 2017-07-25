Sarah G admits having crush on John Lloyd

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ACTRESS Sarah Geronimo has admitted that she used to like actor John Lloyd Cruz a lot that she even fell for him.

“Ako sobra, as in sobra ko siyang naging crush. Ah, may love din siyempre,” said Geronimo during an interview on “Gandang Gabi Vice” on ABS CBN.



Asked by Vice Ganda if she fell for him, Geronimo said: “Sa tingin ko nung mga panahon na ‘yun.”

These days, Geronimo is in a relationship with actor Matteo Guidicelli.

Geronimo and Cruz appeared on the late-night show to promote their latest movie “Finally Found Someone,” their fourth as a love team.

Cruz and Geronimo appeared together in previous films such “A Very Special Love,” “You Changed My Life,” and “It Takes a Man and a Woman.”

Vice Ganda also lauded their honesty to the entertainment press.

“Yung honesty nanggagaling to the fact na hindi naman kami laging magkasama. Parang bibigyan kami ng ilang buwan para gumawa ng pelikula para magkasama. Parang ‘yun lang ‘yung meron kami. So might as well sabihin mo na kung ano ‘yung tutoo,” said Cruz.

Geronimo said: “Sobra kasi n’yang sincere as an actor. Tutoong-tutoo s’ya magbigay ng emosyon. May ganun s’yang effect. ‘Yung admiration will always be there. At saka ‘yung happiness. Presence lang ni Lloydie natutuwa na ako.

Sapat na sapat na ‘yun.”

“It’s hard to think of Sarah without love,” said Cruz.

This as Geronimo trended on social media after she accidentally fell out of balance during a performance on “ASAP” last Sunday.

Geronimo was dancing and singing to Rihanna’s “Wild Thoughts” when she experienced a stage slip.

But like a real pro, Geronimo just smiled, stood up and went on with her performance.

Related

comments