Softbelles gear up for World Series

1 SHARES Share Tweet

CERRITOS, California – As part of its buildup for the 2017 PONY International U-18 Girls Softball World Series set to kick off on Monday, (Tuesday Manila time) at the sprawling Diamond Valley Park in the 36-acre Valley-Wide Recreation District, Team Manila-Philippines held three grueling practice games and training sessions at the Saddleback College here.



The Big City softbelles, composed of the finest 18-under batters from Adamson University, National University, Ateneo de Manila University, Fort Bonifacio High School in Makati and Fortunato Halili National Agricultural School (FINAS) in Bulacan, battled the Orange County Elite girls softball team before facing former members of the Philippine Blu Girls and Blu Boys now residing in California as it gears up for its bid in this World Series.

This marks only the second time that an Asian country will be playing in the prestigious tournament.

Three standout pitchers led by Alma Tauli of FINAS Bulacan, Shirlette Maygay of Adamson and Mery Ann Ramos of National University will power Team Manila-Philippines together with upcoming young stars led by short stops Mary Nichole Padasas of Adamson and Angelu Gabriel of Fort Bonifacio High School, 3rd baseman Madelene Domaug of FINAS Bulacan, and right fielder Krisha Cantor of Adamson.

Representing the Asia Pacific Region and backed by Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada and the International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), the Manila softbelles’ will face Central Hemet’s Screaming Eagles on Thursday and Redlands, California on Friday.

Manila Softball President Rafael “Che” Borromeo remains upbeat of Manila’s chances in delivering a respectable performance in the prestigious event.

“I think this is quite a strong team and the girls will give a very good account of themselves in this World Series,” said Borromeo.

Related

comments