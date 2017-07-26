2 pulis sinibak dahil sa indiscriminate firing

By: Aaron Recuenco

Isang police sergeant at isang rookie policeman ang sinibak sa puwesto matapos akusahang nagpaputok ng baril sa Tayuman, Manila.

Sinabi ni Director Oscar Albayalde, head ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), na restricted sina SPO2 Ryan Ymzon at PO1 Ramadas Mucas sa loob ng NCRPO headquarters sa Taguig City.



“They are restricted while their criminal charges and administrative charges are on-going,” said Albayalde.

Nahaharap ang dalawang pulis sa kasong physical injury, indiscriminate firing at alarm and scandal dahil sa ginawa nilang gulo sa isang videoke bar sa Tayuman noong Lunes.

Ayon kay Albayalde, and dalawa ay naka-assign sa Special Weapons and Tactics of the Manila Police District.

“I have already instructed our investigation and detection division to hasten the investigation and sanction these police officers,” sabi ni Albayalde.

“We do not tolerate this kind of behavior,” dagdag pa niya.

Nasa 75 ang bilang ng pulis na ang na-dismiss habang 280 iba pa ang sinuspende ng NCRPO dahil sa iba’t ibang kaso.

