Jr. Blu Girls drub Italians

The Philippine Junior Blu Girls trampled Italy, 10-3, to split its opening day matches at the start of the WBSC Junior Women’s Softball World Championship in Clearwater, Florida Monday.



Reese Guevarra, Mary Maguad, Czara Galapon and Royevel Palma combined in the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed squad’s romp over the Italians although the Jr Blu Girls failed to sustain their big start and got crushed by the power-hitting Taiwanese, 0-14.

“The Junior Blu Girls’ win against Italy is a great way to ease into the tournament. They have been consistently displaying exceptional skills and performance these past months so I know they will deliver more impressive showing in the next matches,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The young Pinay clouters hope to rebound against Guatemala Tuesday. They will next take on Turkey before facing South Africa and the US to wrap up its games in Pool A.

The top two teams from each side will dispute the crown.

