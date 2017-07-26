Pacquiao eyes rematch versus Jeff Horn – Arum

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum confirmed yesterday that the camp of Manny Pacquiao is eyeing a second meeting with Australian Jeff Horn later this year.



“Yes,” Arum told the Bulletin yesterday when asked if Pacquiao will exercise the rematch clause in his bid to get even with the newly-crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight king.

Arum is currently holding talks with Pacquiao adviser Mike Koncz in Los Angeles and the Top Rank head adds that the parties involved seem on the same page.

“All subjects (looking forward) to a good deal,” said the 84-year-old Arum, who has exclusively been promoting Pacquiao over the past decade.

Horn, who pounded his way to a unanimous but controversial decision last July 2 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, has openly expressed his desire to grant Pacquiao the return bout to clear the issue once and for all.

The WBO was even pressured in re-scoring the 12-rounder but a different set of judges, still ruled in favor of Horn, who nonetheless is raring to get it on once again to prove to everyone he is the better man.

November is the target month with Brisbane and Melbourne as potential sites.

The Suncorp Stadium, which doesn’t have a roof, has been ruled out since the weather is unpredictable.

The all-weather Etihad Stadium, which can sit 56,000, slightly bigger than Suncorp Stadium, is the preferred venue in Melbourne.

The much smaller Brisbane Entertainment Centre, a popular venue that can get in more than 14,000, is Brisbane’s choice to host the certified blockbuster hit.

