PBA DL: Teng powers Flying V past Zark’s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow

(Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs AMA

3 p.m. – Racal Motors vs Tanduay

5 p.m. – Batangas vs Gamboa Coffee

Flying V is flying high these days – big thanks to Jeron Teng.

The 6-foot-2 wingman dished out another triple-double performance yesterday as the streaking Thunder handled Zark’s Burgers with ease, 97-59, to close in on an elimination round sweep of the 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Teng, a former La Salle star, proved too much to handle for the Jawbreakers, collecting 20 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists – all team-highs – while powering the semifinals-bound Thunder to their ninth straight victory in as many matches.

It was the second time this conference that the 23-year-old Teng stuffed the stats sheet with his all-around brilliance, becoming just the second player in D-League history to achieve such feat since Phoenix guard Mike Tolomia did the trick back in the Aspirants Cup last year.

He notched his first triple-double output in Flying V’s equally dominant 114-91 win over AMA Online Education last July 17 when he scattered 21 markers, 13 assists and 11 boards.

While he’s certainly improving his stock ahead of this year’s pro league rookie draft, Teng isn’t basking in the limelight all by his lonesome.

“I have to give credit to my teammates kasi kahit anong ganda ng pasa ko, kung hindi naman nila masu-shoot, imposible na makapag-triple double ako,” he said. “I think we’re a talented team and anyone can score in our team. Anyone can have a breakout game and is capable of scoring.”

Flying V coach Eric Altamirano feels Teng is capable of having such fine performance – even in the PBA.

“That’s something he can always have (triple-double) when he gets into the PBA. I think he’s really working on it, ‘yung complete game niya, the other dimensions of his game,” he said. “I think it will really help him and also it will help the team.”

Oda Tampus and Thomas Torres did their fair share offensively as they came through with 14 points apiece for the Thunder.

In the other game, Cignal clinched a semis berth by downing Centro Escolar University, 96-89.

Related

comments