PBA: ROS tests NLEX today

Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4:15 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs NLEX

7 p.m. – GlobalPort vs Phoenix

GlobalPort parades new import.

The NLEX Road Warriors and Phoenix Fuel Masters shoot for their third straight win and maintain a share of the early lead when they face separate rivals today in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

NLEX looks to continue its impressive start in the season-ending conference against coach Yeng Guiao’s former team in Rain or Shine at 4:15 p.m. before Phoenix faces GlobalPort at 7 p.m. hoping to ride on the momentum of its thrilling win against Alaska over the weekend.



Guiao’s Road Warriors are trying to shed off their losing image after winning four straight games, including the first two this conference. But the fiery coach believes his team has yet to be tested, particularly against the big teams.

Rain or Shine will perhaps give NLEX a test to see if the team is indeed for real.

“Baka lumaki ulo nila pag sinabi kong big dogs din sila. Magkakumpyansa,” Guiao joked. “Pero they know what they can do, I know what I can do, we know what we can do. Magandang laban yan sa Wednesday.”

Import Aaron Fuller tries to continue his impressive early-conference form that saw him produce double-double numbers in his first two games while PBA Press Corps Player of the Week Kevin Alas leads the local contingent for the Road Warriors.

Phoenix posted its best start since entering the league in last season’s Commissioner’s Cup following a 95-93 victory over Alaska behind a buzzer-beating layup by import Eugene Phelps.

While Phelps has been doing what’s expected of him, the Fuel Masters have been receiving vital presence from point guard RJ Jazul.

Since he was acquired from Alaska in a trade before the Commissioner’s Cup, Jazul has become the de facto leader for Phoenix while his play on both ends have also become significant each game.

Jazul is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals after two games this conference.

“Ang laking bagay si RJ, kasi nagkakaleader kami ngayon,” said Phoenix coach Ariel Vanguardia. “Last conference, nahihiya pa siya mag-lead e. Ngayon talaga makikita mo sa huddle na nagsasalita siya. Wala kaming ganun dati.”

Phoenix faces a GlobalPort that will parade a new import in Murphy Holloway after Jabril Trawick was sent home after a dismal three-point performance against Rain or Shine.

A former US NCAA standout at Ole Miss, Holloway had international stints in Israel, Turkey, Italy and France.

