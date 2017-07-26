Pinay honored to fight in ONE Championship

Newcomer Jomary Torres is out to make a statement when she debuts in the ONE Championship against up-and-coming Thai martial arts superstar Rika “Tinydoll” Ishige.

Both ladies are set to square off against each other on the undercard of ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS, which takes place at the glamorous Cotai Arena of The Venetian Macao in Macao, China on Aug. 5.



Torres, who holds a fledgling professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 1-0, is not expecting to be other competitor’s footstool to move up in the rankings as she intends to walk out with the victory in her first appearance as a ONE Championship athlete.

“It’s my first time to compete in ONE Championship. I am honored and blessed to be in this top-notch organization, which is widely considered as the frontrunner of MMA in the region. Of course, I am aiming to get a big win. I’ve worked hard just to make it here. I won’t waste this opportunity,” she claimed.

Torres is a talented Filipino prospect who trains out of the Wushu-savvy Catalan Fighting System gym.

Torres had her lone match in August 2016 at a local Filipino MMA event, where she took a convincing unanimous decision triumph.

However, Torres is fully aware that having her hand raised against a well-rounded MMA competitor like Ishige will be a tough task.

Ishige is a certified eye candy that can grace on the cover of a top fashion magazine, sashay down the catwalk with the latest apparel, or endorse high-end beauty products in a television advertisement.

