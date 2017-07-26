‘Underage’ of the ’80s

CIRCA ‘80s – Upon the suggestion of Bro Nes (Cuartero), Highspeed recalls and updates the “Underage” girls, Regal stars of the ‘80s, Maricel Soriano, Dina Bonnevie, and Snooky Serna.

They starred in the film titled “Underage,” directed by Joey Gosiengfiao. Mother Lily (Monteverde) also gave them solo starrers. Snooky in “Bata Pa Si Sabel” opposite Albert Martinez, Dina in “Katorse,” with Gabby Concepcion, Maricel in “Galawgaw,” with William Martinez.



The “Underage” girls appeared in more Regal films – together and individually with other leading men. Alfie Anido, Richard Gomez, Rowell Santiago, Al Tantay, Lloyd Samartino, Ricky Davao, Boyet de Leon, among others.

After which they freelanced, but returned to Regal every now and then, winning awards along the way.

UPDATING – Now in their 50s – how time flies – Highspeed updates on the careers and personal lives of the three “Underage” actresses.

SNOOKY – She is mother to two girls – now in their 20s – by ex-husband Richard Cepeda. Snooky was a big child star in the early ‘70s and staged a movie comeback as a teener in “Underage.” Then Snooky had a tough time fulfilling her movie commitments, saddled with family and other problems. But being a genuinely nice person, co-workers understood and even sympathized with her.

But the past years, Snooky sorted out her woes and turned into a very professional actress, a pleasure to work with.

Snooky is said to be very much in love with a politician from Bulacan.

DINA – After two marriages, both annulled, Dina seems to have found contentment in third husband Ilocos Sur Congressman Victor Savellano. They own Victorino restaurant in Quezon City, where the beautiful Ilocano woven cloth abel is displayed and sold. Dina leads the move to popularize abel.

She still appears onscreen, both television and cinema, every so often.

Dina is already a (glamorous) grandma “courtesy” of Danica Sotto-Pingris and Oyo Sotto.

MARICEL – Nothing much is heard from Maricel these days. A pity as she is such a good actress. Think of Ishmael Bernal’s “Hinugot sa Langit,” Carlitos Siguion Reyna’s “Ikaw Pa Lang ang Minahal,” “Chito Roño’s “Dahas,” Maryo J. de los Reyes, “Kaya Kong Abutin ang Langit.”

Her marriage to Edu Manzano didn’t last long. Maricel has a son by a politician from Mindanao.

When will she face, the camera once more?

