NU pips UE in Dickies Cup

Games Sunday

(Buddhacare gym, Q.C.)

9 a.m. – Ateneo vs UP

10:45 a.m. – NU vs La Salle

12:30 p.m. – CEU vs UE

Rhena Itesi dominated the paint once anew and helped defending champion National University outlast University of the East, 69-64, in a battle between unbeaten teams even as Centro Escolar University outlasted Ateneo in the PCABL Dickies Cup held recently at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.



Despite UE’s tight defense, Itesi finished with 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field on top of 23 rebounds that resulted to eight free throws as the Lady Bulldogs streaked to their fifth straight win in as many games.

NU, which is also out to extend its UAAP reign to four years, can complete a sweep of the elims with another win over La Salle this weekend.

Backing up Itesi were Janeth Sison and Ria Nabalan who scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Ruth Tacula had 23 points spiked by two triples for UE which slipped to 4-1 in the annual preseason tournament backed by Smart Communications, Powerhouse and CW Home Depot.

The CEU Lady Scorpions, on the other hand, got big games from Tin Caranto and Steff Ventura to beat the Ateneo Lady Eagles, 59-56, and improve their record to 3-2.

Also pulling off a big win was Adamson which surprised La Salle, 71-69, thanks to the efforts of Mariz Cacho and Grace Alcoy.

Adamson’s win hiked its record to 2-4 while La Salle slipped to 2-3.

