SMC waives P20 toll for new Skyway

SMC Infrastructure said it is waiving the P20 toll for the new Skyway section connecting to the NAIA Expressway (NAIAX) for one month starting today.

The move is part of an ongoing study, jointly initiated by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) under Secretary Art Tugade and SMC Infrastrucure parent company San Miguel Corporation (SMC) under its president and COO Ramon S. Ang, to fully integrate toll collection between Skyway and NAIAex, provide for seamless travel, and lessen stops of motorists.



The current toll rates – P20 for the new section of the Skyway, and R35 for the NAIA Expressway – was mandated by the government through the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB). The two toll roads are separate infrastructure projects with separate concessions.

SMC said it will continue to initiate other programs to improve service and lessen congestion on the Skyway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and NAIAX. Currently, SMC Infrastructure is expanding critical toll plazas to accommodate more vehicles at any given time and lessen queuing time.

For NAIAX, SMC said average daily traffic volume is now at 70,000 vehicles. That’s 70,000 vehicles taken out of public roads in Manila, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Makati, and Pasay.

This is one example of how the convenience that many motorists pay a premium for, also translates to convenience for motorists using public roads.

And while traffic congestion continues to be a major problem for Metro Manila, SMC said it remains committed to finding ways to improve the traffic situation wherever possible.

