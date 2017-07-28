3 more days of rains seen

By: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

Three more days of rains in Luzon are expected as tropical storm “Gorio” (international name “Nesat”) is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours and may further enhance the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Gorio at noon yesterday at 615 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City.



It has maintained maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 kph. Gorio could intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours.

PAGASA Weather Division Marine Meteorological Services Section chief Rene Paciente said Gorio is moving north-northwest and may make landfall over northern Taiwan by Sunday.

The storm is moving slowly at nine kph due to a ridge of high pressure area north of the tropical cyclone, which is blocking the path of Gorio, Paciente added.

Paciente said light to moderate monsoon rains to at times heavy rains will prevail over the western section of Luzon, including Metro Manila by Sunday, as Gorio continues to enhance the southwest monsoon.

Light to moderate rains over the rest of Luzon and entire Visayas are expected.

Fewer areas in western Luzon will be affected by monsoon rains by Sunday, and gradual improvement in weather condition is expected by Monday, when Gorio leaves the country’s area of responsibility, Paciente said.

PAGASA Administrator Dr. Vicente Malano advised residents in the Cordillera Administrative Region to be on alert for possible landslides due to continuous monsoon rains.

Malano said the effects of the southwest monsoon will weaken as Gorio approaches Taiwan.

Hydrologist Richard Orendain said PAGASA is closely monitoring the Marikina River Basin as it already reached 14.47 meters at around 11 a.m. yesterday. He noted that it may reach the 15-meter level within the day and force the authorities to sound the first alarm.

