Kenyans dominate Manila Bay run

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Erick Kibiwott Chepsiror led another impressive 1-2-3 finish by Kenyan runners in the premier 21K contest of the Manila Bay Clean-Up Run held recently.



Alex Melly and Jackson Chirchir finished second and third, respectively, in the annual event presented by Manila Broadcasting Company.

Allene Tolentino reigned in the distaff side by beating Lanny cardona and Jho-An Banayag-Villarma.

Proceeds of the event will be used for the rehabilitation of the Manila Bay.

Junel Gabotia, on the other hand, topped the 10K event with Luisa Rateria winning the women’s side.

Finishing second and third behind Gabotia were Reynold Villafrancian and Rowel Galveto while April Rose Diaz and Lorely Magalona settled for second and third, respectively, in the women’s division.

Other winners were Kurt Jomar Lamparas and Maria Lyca Sarmiento in the men’s and women’s 5K while Aris Africa and Luvelyn Pamatian reigned supreme in the men’s and women’s 3K, respectively.

Related

comments