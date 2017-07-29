Pageant round-up

2 SHARES Share Tweet

ROUND-UP – Indefatigable Mel Caparas covers for Highspeed three beauty pageants. Here’s their round-up and update.

MUTYA NG PILIPINAS – The 30 candidates of the 49th edition of Mutya ng Pilipinas were presented to the media last July 19 at Hotel 101 in Pasay City.



Ilene Astrid de Vera of Cebu City was named Darling of the press.

Former beauty queen Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo was introduced as the new president of Mutya ng Pilipinas, Inc.

Coronation night will be held on August 4 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Resorts World Manila.

•

MISS TOURISM PHILIPPINES – The coronation night of Miss Tourism Philippines 2017 will be held on July 30 at Chardonnay by Astoria in Pasig City.

Press Presentation was held recently at the poolside of Astoria Plaza Hotel in Pasig City were 23 official candidates paraded in their swimsuits.

Miss Palawan Sharla Santillan bagged the Darling of the Press award while Sofia Grace Galve of Umingan, Pangasinan was voted Miss Congeniality.

•

MRS. TOURISM – The Mother Who Cares for the World

Mrs. Tourism – a new international beauty pageant for married women was launched recently at West Avenue Suites in Q.C.

Pageant organizer is Ovette Ricalde of Megastar Productions.

There will be three titles at stake: Mrs. Tourism Earth, Mrs. Tourism International, and Mrs. Tourism Universe.

The international winners of Mrs. Tourism will be the face and voice of the pageant’s advocacy to stop racial discrimination while at the same time promote her own personal social platform. As such, each winner will be tagged as “The Mother Who Cares for the World.”

Reigning Mrs. Tourism Philippines, Dra. Risa Caldoza, is the country representative to this pageant.

Mrs. Tourism 2017 will be held in the Philippines from October 17-27.

Related

comments