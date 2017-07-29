Woman gunned down

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Armed men onboard a black car grabbed and shot dead a 58-year-old woman in Quezon City Thursday night.

Police said the victim, Berlina Bactol, 58, was killed at about 10 p.m. just a few meters away from her house on Cotabato Street in Barangay Batasan Hills.



Investigation showed Bactol had just boarded a tricycle going to Commonwealth Avenue when a black Toyota Corola suddenly blocked her way.

Three men, all armed with handguns, alighted from the car and grabbed Bactol out of tricycle.

The suspects, for still unknown reason, then shot Bactol several times, killing her on the spot.

Police are still investigating the incident.

