Gabbi goes international

3 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Never take a step backward, not even to gain a momentum.” – Quoted by Andy Garcia

•

GOING INTERNATIONAL: With a string of international assignments coming her way, rising GMA actress Gabbi Garcia is getting to be the most travelled young artist within the GMA Artist Center family.



Gabbi, last seen as one of the leads in “Encantadia,” is set to leave for Nice, France end of this month to do a fashion shoot for Mega Style magazine on its 25th anniversary. She will be shot together with another young artist Janella Salvador.

According to Mega Style chief editor Rain de Gala, his team will produce, aside from the fashion pictorial, a 45-minute documentary and a 3-minute fashion film. Both will be directed by Emmy award-winning director Mike Carandang.

Gabbi isn’t in any soap at the moment, but will be in one soon. She clowns every weekend on “Sunday Pinasaya.”

•

PANTENE GIRL: Earlier this year, Gabbi was flown to Australia to shoot a commercial for international brand Pantene.

Gabbi is Pantene’s newest Asia ambassador, the first Filipina to become the front woman of the said brand. She stars in the latest Pantene TV commercial that currently airs in 10 countries including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia.

For the TV commercial and the print campaign, Gabbi worked with award-winning photographer and filmmaker Olivier Staub, Sydney-based Hollywood stylist Ellie Goodman, celebrity hair stylist Ken Arthur, and high-profile Filipino make-up artist Robbie Piñera. She is all-praise for the highly professional set-up all throughout the shoot, held at a desert area.

•

HAWAIIAN HIGH: Between Australia and France, the 18-year old also took time to vacation in Hawaii to get a generous dose of vitamin sea.

Gabbi says her Hawaii experience was fun-filled. She celebrated 4th of July with fireworks in Honolulu. She dipped in the crystal clear waters of Waikiki, coverage of which she posted on Instagram. She has 1.4 million followers on the social networking site.

The sexy pictures give a hint why Gabbi recently landed on the 89th place in FHM Philippines’ 100 Sexiest list.

Related

comments