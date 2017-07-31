US help on Balangiga cited

by Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang yesterday welcomed the United States’ willingness to help in returning the Balangiga Bells to the Philippines.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has said that the US will be working with their Filipino partners to find a resolution on the recovery of the artifacts.



Malacañang, in a statement, reiterated that the Balangiga Bells are part of the country’s heritage.

“We welcome US Ambassador Sung Kim’s remarks on trying ‘to reach an early resolution on the Balangiga bells,’” Malacañang said.

“The Philippine government will continue to work with the US to pave the way for the rightful return of the Balangiga Bells to the country,” the Palace added.

The Palace also said that the government is committed to continue to lay the path towards the restoration of the country’s dignity as a nation.

President Duterte, during his two-hour State-of-the-Nation Address Monday last week, appealed to the US government to return the bells as it has a deep meaning to the country.

