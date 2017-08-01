Faeldon stays in BOC, enjoys Duterte’s full confidence

By GENALYN D. KABILING

President Duterte is not firing Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon despite the huge drug shipment that passed through the Bureau of Customs (BOC) under his watch.



The President has ordered Faeldon to continue to serve at the helm of the BOC following a meeting at Malacañang Tuesday afternoon, according to Secretary Carlos Dominguez of the Department of Finance (DOF).

“The President has met Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon this afternoon,” Dominguez said. “The Chief Executive has expressed his full confidence in Commissioner Faeldon and told him to focus on serving the country.”

The President summoned Faeldon to the Palace after the Senate conducted an investigation on the alleged involvement of the BOC in a shipment of shabu from China worth P6.4 billion.

The contraband was seized by the authorities during a raid on a warehouse in Valenzuela City last May.

The President, meantime, also met with Bureau of Internal Revenue Cesar Dulay in the Palace and directed him to step up the collection of taxes.

“The Chief Executive has asked the BIR Commissioner to accelerate tax collections to cover unexpected expenses due to natural disasters and the Marawi rebellion,” Dominguez said.

