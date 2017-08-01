Glaiza, the new face of charity

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone – we find it with another.” – Thomas Merton

USING HER CELEBRITY: One actress who uses her celebrity to help people and communities is Glaiza de Castro, currently seen in “Mulawin vs. Ravena.”



“I realized that I could help open doors for people needing help,” she told reporters during a media event where she was named ambassador of the Philippine Chinese Charitable Association, Inc.

The versatile singer-actress said aligning with PCCAI can help her even more in her quest to help the poor. Some years ago, she set up the Glaiza de Castro Foundation to support children with special needs. She said that to date, the foundation has helped over 600 children. She said she wants to be like the great Rosa Rosal, actress-turned-charity-worker when she grows up furthermore.

MASDAN ANG MGA BATA: What great timing (not a coincidence) that Glaiza’s new recordings from her latest album talks about the plight of children.

Glaiza has revived a haunting folk song created and recorded by the great Lolita Carbon of folk trio Asin fame from the 70s. The song is “Masdan,” one of several OPM classics included in Glaiza’s first album under Universal Records.

She said that all her previous albums were self-produced.

“Masdan” talks about the social conditions obtaining (then and now) among Filipino children.

HEARD: GMA wins over other networks in SONA coverage.

GMA Network scored a point against other TV networks during last Monday’s coverage of Pres. Duterte’s second State-of-the-Nation Address or SONA as more viewers reportedly watched its live airing on GMA.

It is important to note that during the SONA, all networks were airing the same material. Hence, it really all boiled down to which network or news organization the viewers trusted the most. And this has long been the distinct advantage that GMA, particularly its News and Public Affairs group, has over its competitors. No other broadcast news organization comes close to GMA on this one.

It didn’t help that GMA’s closest competitor, ABS-CBN, was unflatteringly mentioned a number of times by President Duterte during his last SONA.

KAPUSO PA RIN SILA: Ai-Ai de las Alas and Sunshine Dizon recently renewed their contracts with GMA. They feel at home there.

