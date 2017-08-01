Men who dress well

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEN WHO DRESS WELL – Last week, Highspeed listed down the country’s best-dressed actresses, TV personalities included. This time, it’s the turn of men who dress well.

Let’s start with father and son, Edu Manzano and Luis. Remember that Edu started as a ramp model.



Then, Eddie Gutierrez and sons Richard and Raymond. From way back, Eddie was noted for his sartorial taste. Which Chard and Mon inherited.

Also Piolo Pascual and son Iñigo. Papa P is especially impressive in formals.

•

MORE AND MORE – Here are more and more actors on the best-dressed list.

In no particular order, as named by entertainment writers and those in the fashion world.

Aga Muhlach. One time, a long time ago, Aga had a fashion pictorial and was asked to select what to wear. Everything he chose – shirt, pants, ties, accessories – were perfect.

Jed Madela, yes, he’s overweight, but he looks dapper in formal clothes.

Ditto Marvin Agustin, Eric Quizon, Ricky Davao, Paulo Avelino, John Lloyd Cruz, Dingdong Dantes, Ronnie Ricketts, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera.

•

YOUNG ONES – Yes there are good dressers among the young ones, so-called millennials.

Ruru Madrid, Daniel Padilla, Alden Richards, Miguel Tanfelix, Derrick Monasterio, Rocco Nacino, Gil Cuerva.

Related

comments