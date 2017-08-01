Paulo Avelino has new GF

KAPAMILYA actor-entrepreneur Paulo Avelino has said that he is in a relationship these days.

Avelino, 29, said that he met his new girlfriend Filipino-Australian model Jodie Elizabeth Tarasek through a common friend.



“I’m actually in a relationship right now na kaya akong sabayan at suportahan pati sa mga pinagdadaanan ko,” said Avelino during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Avelino described his new girlfriend as very simple.

The actor has been in relationships with LJ Reyes and KC Concepcion. He was also linked to Jewel Mische and Jennica Garcia.

Avelino will be seen in upcoming Kapamilya series “The Promise of Forever” and “Victims of Love.”

