PBA: LA is best for week

With LA Tenorio taking charge, Barangay Ginebra hardly encountered resistance from GlobalPort in the second quarter onwards as the Kings booked their first win in the PBA Governors’ Cup.



The 5-foot-9 Tenorio was in his element, firing 29 points while lacing his high-scoring output with five three-point shots to lead the Kings to a 124-108 demolition of the Batang Pier on Sunday.

A two-time PBA Finals MVP, the veteran Ginebra guard also showed the other facets of his game after contributing five rebounds and four assists on the way to becoming the second PBA Press Corps Player of the Week this conference.

The 33-year-old Tenorio bested the first Player of the Week for the conference Kevin Alas, along with NLEX guards Carlo Lastimosa and Alex Mallari, TNT’s veteran guard Jayson Castro and Troy Rosario, Star’s Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo and Marcio Lassiter, Meralco’s Jared Dillinger and Reynel Hugnatan as well as Ginebra teammmate Greg Slaughter.

