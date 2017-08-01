The explanation of the parable of the weeds

Gospel Reading: Mt 13:36-43

Jesus dismissed the crowds and went into the house. His disciples approached him and said, “Explain to us the parable of the weeds in the field.” He said in reply, “He who sows good seed is the Son of Man, the field is the world, the good seed the children of the Kingdom. The weeds are the children of the evil one, and the enemy who sows them is the devil. The harvest is the end of the age, and the harvesters are angels. Just as weeds are collected and burned up with fire, so will it be at the end of the age. The Son of Man will send his angels, and they will collect out of his Kingdom all who cause others to sin and all evildoers. They will throw them into the fiery furnace, where there will be wailing and grinding of teeth. Then the righteous will shine like the sun in the Kingdom of their Father. Whoever has ears ought to hear.”



REFLECTION

Explain to us the Parables

The disciples ask Jesus for explanation. They know what the weeds are, but it is not clear how these and the other images are related to the Kingdom of God.

In the parable, Jesus explains, God sows good seed. God causes good people, represented by the good seed, to spread throughout the land. They are identified as God’s children. But the evil one comes to sow bad guys to spoil them, to frustrate God’s plan. The bad cause the good to trip, to sin, and even to lead them out of God’s fold.

There are also guys who want to eliminate the bad guys in God’s name. But God has a different plan. God will do it at harvest time or judgment. There is time for everything. Part of God’s plan is to eliminate evil in this world. It has already begun with Jesus.

We may be asking the same question and seeking clarification. For us Christians, the parable should mean: we are the good guys by virtue of our baptism. In the world, we should not allow ourselves to be corrupted by the bad guys.

The good guys will go to heaven, while the bad ones go somewhere else.

Do you consider yourself a good guy? Explain.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2017,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.stpauls.ph.

