Aljur Abrenica joins Kapamilya network

ACTOR Aljur Abrenica is now a certified Kapamilya.

This after he confirmed his transfer to the popular television network in a post on Instagram on August 1.



“Speechless and honored.. Thank you for the opportunity and the warm welcome Tita Cory, Sir Deo and Direk Lauren,” said Abrenica as he shared a photo with the Kapamilya executives on IG.

Abrenica was referring to ABS-CBN head of TV production Laurenti Dyogi, Dreamscape production head Deo Endrinal, and ABS-CBN chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

One of the stars who welcomed Abrenica was ace comedian Vice Ganda. Abrenica said in his caption that he was starstruck with the host of “It’s Showtime.”

Abrenica expired his contract with GMA 7 last March. The Kapuso network has been his home since he joined the talent search “Starstruck” in 2006.

Speculations swirled that Abrenica was transferring to the Kapamilya network after he was spotted there on several occasions.

So far, no projects were announced by the network for Abrenica.

Aljur is the second Abrenica to join ABS CBN. In 2016, his younger brother Vin also joined the same network.

