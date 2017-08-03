Rugby out to invade Negros

- Home
BACOLOD CITY – ChildFund Pass It Back, an innovative sport for development program managed by ChildFund in partnership with the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU), is hosting the PRFU ChildFund Pass It Back Cup on Saturday in three venues.
The event is comprised of 25 teams of more than 250 participants that will play in the cities of Bacolod, Bago, and Talisay.
The competition is the culminating event of the first season of a program that was launched for the first time in the Philippines in February 2017.
Twenty young adults, with no rugby or life skills coaching experience, were trained to become PRFU coaches and deliver an integrated rugby and life skills curriculum that promotes young people’s health and wellbeing, and provides important leadership and life skills learning opportunities.