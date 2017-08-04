Duterte: Salary of cops, soldiers to double by Dec.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

President Duterte has promised to double the salary of soldiers, policemen, and other uniformed personnel by the end of the year.



At the 26th anniversary of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City last Wednesday, the President announced the impending salary increase for the government’s uniformed personnel in recognition of their hard work.

“You can be very sure, as I have promised also the soldiers and the police, that you will have the priority in spending. Kaya ‘yung mga sweldo ninyo lumaki na. Double the amount,” the President said.

“And by the year’s end – if you’ll look at your paychecks now, it’s growing and growing – by the year’s end, pare-pareho na kayo halos. Doblado na ang sweldo ninyo,” he added.

The President said the planned salary hike for soldiers and cops highlights their important role in strengthening the country’s security.

“I intend to build a strong country, but I have to start with the Armed Forces, police, at kayo all those connected – those in government especially connected in the protection of lives and property, pare-pareho,” he said.

“You are no less important than the others or as important as the other branches of government,” Duterte said.

Upon assuming office last year, the President first offered to double the salaries of soldiers and cops during his visits to the camps. The plan, however, did not materialize last year due to budgetary constraints.

Related

comments