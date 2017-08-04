Duterte to decide on free tuition act

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte has said he will decide on the bill granting free tuition in all state universities and colleges before it lapses and becomes a law on August 5.



Duterte said that the proposed Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act is already on his table and he will decide before or on that date.

“It’s in my table. I will decide before the deadline,” Duterte said.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag said Duterte would first meet with his economic managers before deciding what to do on the measure submitted to the President for signature last July 5.

Budget Secretary Ben Diokno has suggested to the President to veto the bill, saying the government cannot afford to shoulder its P100-billion cost.

Related

comments